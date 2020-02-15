The first trailer for Teyana Taylor's documentary, Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia, has officially dropped. The film will give viewers an inside look at the process of bringing together Teyana's House of Petunia show at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York last year.

The sneak peak does a great job of demonstrating just how closely involved Teyana is with every detail of the show. At one point, she can be heard taking control of the creative choices, telling her team, "I want to see that for myself. I don’t care about nobody else’s opinion." One of the standout moments of the brief clip is when Teyana can be seen walking through the subway decked out in full glam.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Not only will the film explore the process leading up to the festival, it will also show Teyana juggling her life as a mother to three-year-old Junie, a wife to NBA player Iman Shumpert, and an entertainer to the world.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for McDonald’s

"It's all my visions being brought to life," Teyana says about House of Petunia in the trailer. "It feels really good to have an opportunity to have my dream show." The documentary will air on Red Bull TV on February 20th.