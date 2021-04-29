Fans were disappointed to learn of Teyana Taylor’s retirement. The singer shared the news back in December 2020, just five months after releasing her acclaimed, stacked project, The Album.Taylor poured her heart and soul into the record, but within those few months, something occurred behind the scene to make her feel as if it was time to bow out of her career—at least, temporarily.

The wife and mother of two recently sat down with Cam Newton on his Sip ‘N Smoke series to share bits about her career, including an explanation as to why she felt “underappreciated” by her record label.



Sean Zanni / Stringer / Getty Images

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” said Taylor. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, if you feel unheard and unseen—like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that sh*t serious. Everything that I do. So if you’re my husband, or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

“And I felt like the label wasn’t really hearing me and seeing me,” she continued. “I felt underappreciated. So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little [bit]. It’s not that I retired permanently. It’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company.”

Watch Teyana Taylor’s insightful Sip 'N Smoke episode below.