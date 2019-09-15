Teyana Taylor Crosses Borders To Find Seyi Shay On "Gimme Love" Remix

Seyi Shay already had a hit on her hands as she and collaborator Runtown made waves with the original iteration of "Gimme Love."

Now, the Nigerian rising star has been given the chance to exploit the track's potential as an international asset, tapping into the talents of Teyana Taylor to craft a new featured appearance that replaces the space previously filled by Runtown without friction.

On "Gimme Love," Teyana Taylor effortlessly takes her place, creating balance as both ladies flex endearing vocals that continue to hold up on the track's easygoing essence. The cut is paired with an equally warm visual that takes place in Harlem as director Walu sets the stage for love.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby don’t speak

Let your hands do the talking

Fingerprints on my body

Show me signs that you love me yea

Oh baby show me

Boy how deep you could love me