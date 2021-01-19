Artists who have inked deals with fashion brands have recently found themselves on the receiving end of criticism. We previously reported on the woman who claimed that Megan Thee Stallion stole her design for the rapper's Fashion Nova collection, and now Teyana Taylor is facing similar accusations. A designer has come forward to accuse Pretty Little Thing of copying one of her looks, and a Twitter user called out Taylor for "stealing from other black people."

The user tweeted to Teyana Taylor: "How are you the creative director of PLT and you stealing from other black people?" Taylor took note of the inquiry and clapped back at the social media user. "First off how are u going to ASSUME I have anything to do with this?" asked the singer. "My position barley started! I JUST announced my new title only a month ago, I have not even officially started my CD role as of yet. So check ya self & most IMPORTANTLY ya tone before u come at me loud & wrong."

Teyana was a brand ambassador before taking on her new role with the clothing brand, and recently, Pretty Little Thing has released collections from Saweetie and Little Kim. Check out Taylor's response below.