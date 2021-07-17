She recently made history after being declared the first Black woman to earn Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive" title, and undoubtedly, Teyana Taylor celebrated in style. Earlier this week, Teyana was joined by a few of her famous friends in Los Angeles for an event at The highlight Room in her honor. Guests included Chris Brown, Offset, Stephen Jackson, Quincy Brown, King Combs, JR Smith, Jesse Metcalf, Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Jordan Jackson, and the Clermont Twins, just to name a few.

The event was produced by MADE special and after all was said and done, Taylor took to social media to thank everyone for celebrating with her—along with a raunchy remark about her husband, Iman Shumpert.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

"And after this very moment & very outfit i f*cked @imanshumpert outta his air max 95’s muaahahahahahha," the singer wrote in a caption of a photo of herself at the event. "Thank you for the lovely party @maximmag and thank you to all the wonderful photographers! We had so much fun on the red carpet [heart eyes emoji][black hearts emoji]."

There were plenty of photos taken at The Highlight Room that showed everyone had a great time. Check out a few pictures below.



