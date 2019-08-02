Teyana Taylor & King Combs Deliver Kinky "How You Want It?" Single

It's still difficult to believe that little Christian Combs is now a 21-year-old rapper talking about bedroom antics, but Diddy's son is out to show that he's a grown man. King Combs hopped on Teyana Taylor's latest single "How You Want It?," a sexy '90s R&B-inspired jam where Mrs. Shumpert gives fans (yet another) taste of what life is like at home with her NBA star husband.

The song samples Mase's 1997 Harlem World hit "What You Want" featuring Total. The track was a collaboration of Bad Boy Records artists in the heart of an era when the label was dropping hits left and right, so it seems only fitting that Diddy's son adds his flavor on Teyana's revision of the beat. King Combs once again delivers a verse where his voice sounds almost indistinguishable from that of his father, but this time around there's a little bit of Mason Betha in the mix, as well.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me what you want right now (How you want it?)

Ass so pervasive (Down, with the loving)

Baby let me know (When you need it)

4 poles, wheels chopped down (When you eat it)

Make me curl my toes (Toes, make me)

What's the quickest way to turn you on? (If you want it)

Woman, middle of the night

Tell me what you want