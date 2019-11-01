Teyana Taylor & Kehlani Get Steamy In "Morning" Visual

Teyana Taylor recently announced that she's readying the release of her forthcoming project THE ALBUM, and judging from the singles she's already shared, Teyana's creating a record of baby-making music. The multi-hyphenated artist has already delivered her naughty single "How You Want It? (HYWI?) earlier this year featuring King Combs, and now she's back with a steamy track "Morning" with Kehlani.

The R&B singers also starred in a sexy visual to accompany the song that features only the pair of ladies touching all over each other. The NSFW music video features Kehlani rubbing on Teyana as they get close inside of a dark room and in a jacuzzi. "Spike Tee," a moniker for Teyana, has been busy with her slew of other projects including producing, directing, acting, choreographing, and more. Some may say that she has too much on her plate, but according to Teyana, she has no limits. “I literally can do everything. I never look at anything as being impossible,” she explains. “I exhaust all options to make what happen when I need to make happen." Check out the sultry video for "Morning" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna eat you, then I'm tryna kiss you

'Cause I know you freaky and you wanna taste you

Yeah, I f*ckin' feel you

Mean I feel you f*ckin'

Shit, I feel you comin'

Ain't gon' be no runnin', oh

I'm 5 foot 5, I can handle it

You 5 foot 5 fine, you scandalous