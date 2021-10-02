On October 1, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together. From the looks of their Instagram pages, the couple spent the big day at home in Los Angeles, with their two children.

“Cheers to 5 years and 2 smiles. Happy Anniversary Queen. 10.1.16 #wegotlove,” Shumpert captioned his celebratory post.

Taylor, who posted the same picture as her husband, wrote, “5 years murrrrr’d. Happy anniversary love @imanshumpert.”

They kept their devotions short and sweet this year, but in the past, the pair have been known to sing one another’s praises endlessly.

“He’s my prince charming. My king charming,” the Coming 2 America actress told Wendy Williams back in 2018.

Earlier this week, Taylor also got the chance to hype her husband up when chatting with TMZ about his stint on Dancing With The Stars. Many Twitter users found themselves taken aback by Shumpert’s smooth moves, but according to his wife, it’s not all that surprising.

“I mean he’s at all my rehearsals,” she told the gossip site while at LAX. “He’s always jumping in my rehearsals and dancing with me.”

She continued, “I think he's doing amazing. The lines, the techniques, his versatility. I love it!”

Back in 2020, the NBA player opened up to Madame Noir during an interview about the hard work that goes into a marriage.

“We’ve faced some tough times, overcome some tough stretches. Marriage is a constant body of work. You’re going to be proud of it. You’re going to step back and be like, ‘Wow.’”

Check out a sweet throwback post from the couple below.

