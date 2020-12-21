Teyana Taylor says she is interested in playing legendary singer, and Twitter sensation, Dionne Warwick in a biopic series that Warwick pitched to Netflix earlier this week.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“Now I really gotta know this: if I did a series, would you guys really watch? I want you to be honest now,” Warwick said in a video on her Twitter this week.

“Taking notes," Netflix replied in the comments.

Taylor joined in writing on Instagram, “When the LEGENDARY @therealdionnew had this moment w/ @netflix & they started jotting notes in their palm pilots...I was lookin at them likeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee”

She continued: “P.S. One thing about them doors.....They open.”

Warwick has been very active on Twitter in recent weeks and even got into a beef with Wendy Williams. She wrote regarding the television host:

A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me. I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments. My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.

