Her partnership with Bumble has sparked quite a few conversations about all things love, sex, and dating. Teyana Taylor has been hosting Luv2SeeIt in a joint effort with the popular dating app, and for her most recent episode, she and her guests discuss open relationships and polyamory. Non-monogamy has been a hot topic in recent years as more people are testing out alternatives to traditional romantic arrangements. Jidenna and Joey Bada$$ joined Taylor to speak about their experiences.

This isn't the first time that Jidenna has shared his adventures in polyamory, but he now says that he leans more to "agreements" than a defined open relationship.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

During the exchange, Teyana spoke about the perception that women are on the sidelines while their men are facilitating open relationships, but for her, anything that occurs with husband Iman Shumpert is what she wants.

“People be surprised by how the woman initiates a lot of stuff,” the singer stated. “I’m not poly, but when everybody heard that me and my husband had threesomes before, they were like, ‘She’s willing to do that to keep a man,’ but that was all me!”

Teyana shared a clip of the episode and added in the caption:

"Soooooooo we are back at it again! @bumble and I wanted to continue to create a safe space to talk about the full spectrum of the black dating experience and we did just that with my boys @jidenna and @joeybadass and the lovely @whippawiley in this episode. Tune in to hear the most interesting and enlightening convo on non-monogamous relationship styles, the beauty of agreements and monthly naked relationship check ins."

Check it out below.