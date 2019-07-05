Teyana Taylor hit Miami Beach on the fourth of July to show off her impressive, natural figure in a two-piece bikini. The "Issues/Hold On" singer was accompanied by her husband, Iman Shumpert and their five-year-old daughter, Junie. The married couple splashed around in the water for some time before their daughter joined them for a family hugging session.

Teyana was the gorgeous cover star for ESSENCE magazine's July digital cover, where the singer opened up about motherhood among other things. “Being a mom makes you move differently, think differently and speak differently,” she said. “Once I had Junie, I realized I was living for so much more.”



Teyana discussed just what it is she plans to pass onto her daughter, something she learned from her Nana and growing up around boss women. “My nana’s got five girls, so I’ve always been around strong women. I’m just teaching [Junie] early: ‘You are beautiful, you are smart, you are magic,’ ” she says.

As for how Teyana wants to inspire other women other than her daughter, she wants to be looked at as some who "moved the world."

“I want to inspire other women to be great, to never compromise their art and to believe that anything is possible. I know a lot of people say that, but I actually mean it," she added.