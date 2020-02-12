Gun violence and bullying have both been topics at the forefront of America's socio-political concerns. With mass shootings running rampant throughout the borders of the United States, the government has done very little to establish legislation that will protect its citizens from potentially becoming a victim of gun violence. One of the latest examples of unnecessary gun violence comes in the form of the death of 16-year-old, Arlington High School student, Samuel Reynolds, who allegedly intervened during a conflict between two other students just days prior to his death.

According to Buzzfeed News, the alleged bully, who is currently in custody and can't be identified because he is a minor, was caught on surveillance cameras unveiling a .40-caliber handgun and firing a single round at Reynolds in their Pinewood Apartments complex, where both students lived. The incident occurred last Friday, Feb. 7.

Arlington Police Lt., Christopher Cook, addressed the media stating:

"He pulls out a handgun from the rear part of his pants he was wearing, points it at the victim and fires one round. We did recover one spent shell casing." Lt. Cook continued, "We are sick and tired of children in our community coming in contact with firearms and possessing them and using them."

As of right now, the firearm used in the shooting death of Reynolds has yet to be retrieved. The Arlington community is currently wondering how the unidentified bully gained access to a .40 caliber weapon. According to WFAA, Sam Reynolds' former junior varsity soccer teammate, Russell Laniyan, adoringly spoke about Reynolds' eagerness to help anyone in need during a vigil held at Arlington High this past Friday (Feb. 7), stating:

"He would do anything to support his friends and anyone he found close to him. I thank him for the impact that he made on my life."

The young man taken into custody is only 15-years-old and is currently being charged with murder.

Reynolds' relative, Madison Fletcher, has created a GoFundMe to help cover Samuel Reynolds' funeral costs. Donations can be made, here.

Check out the official WFAA report on the tragic shooting death of 16-year-old Samuel Reynolds in the video provided below. Peace to his family and friends. Rest well, young god.