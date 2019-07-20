At the start of the month, a video of a woman licking the top of a tub of Bluebell Icecream, then putting it back in the freezer as she laughed and made her exit, went viral. After the video surfaced, and authorities caught notice, and proceeded to turn it into a legal case, citing that they did not take "food tampering" as a joke. It seems as though the bizarre incident sparked a trend of copycats, as just under a week later, news spread of a Florida woman taking her own interpretation one step further, by proceeding to urinate in a bucket that's used to churn ice cream, and spitting into containers of ice cream in a Florida store ... tf? Anyway, now, it seems as though copycats are getting creative, as one Texas teen has taken to conducting his own version of the unsanitary trend, as CBS7 has reported an incident whereby he took to spitting in a bottle of Arizona tea and returning it to the shelf.

At about 10 p.m. on Monday, Odessa police officers responded to United Family - the Albertson’s grocery store - after a security officer at the store reported that a 15-year-old boy "grabbed the drink, put his lips on it and returned it to the shelf." After the officer questioned the boy, he admitted to spitting in the bottle. Odessa police watched surveillance video of, what looked like, the teenager taking the Arizona Tea, before apparently taking a sip and then returning it to the shelf. Though the teen admitted to spitting in the drink to the officer before the cops arrived, he told police only that he had tasted the tea, but “then put it back because it was gross.” As stated by the affidavit, The 15-year-old was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Youth Center.