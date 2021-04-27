There finally seems to be some positive updates in the case surrounding the murder of Tray Savage, an artist signed under Chief Keef's Glo Gang imprint. In June of last year, we reported that the 26-year-old rapper was tragically shot and killed on the South Side of the city around 11 am.

According to reports, he was dropping his girlfriend off back at home when he was shot in the neck and shoulder by an unknown aggressor, subsequently causing him to crash into three parked cars. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Now, police officers have reportedly finally made an arrest in the case.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a murder warrant was issued for 20-year-old Demitri Jackson and he was recently arrested while out in Forth Worth, Texas. He was then extradited back to Chicago to face charges where he then received a bail hearing on Sunday (April 25). Judge David R. Navarro denied his bail and ordered him to return back to court later this week.

As briefly explained, Tray Savage was shot and killed on the 8100 block of South Evans Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood on June 19, 2020. Prosecutors explain that Jackson and the late rapper were affiliated with the same gang, but they failed to explain what specifically triggered the shooting.

Authorities explain Jackson and Tray Savage "interacted" with each other from their vehicles before driving off in different directions. Around 15 minutes later, Jackson returned with his white Mazda SUV and waited for once Savage returned, where he then allegedly opened fire.

Prosecutors note they recognized Jackson's unmasked visage from convenience store footage captured right before the incident. Additionally, they recognized his distinct limped walk, a result of a gunshot wound in 2018.

Jackson is scheduled to return to court on Friday (April 30). We'll keep you updated as the case develops.

