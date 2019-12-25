A barber was shot three times after an argument with a client's father drastically escalated. According to police sources to spoke to KHOU, a 13-year-old boy went to the barbershop on the morning of Dec. 21st to get the cut, went home before returning with his father who wasn't pleased with the haircut.

The barber told detectives that he did the haircut for free but even then, he ended up getting into an altercation in the shop's parking lot as the man and his son were leaving. It's then that, detectives said, the man shot the barber in the stomach, leg, and arm. Fortunately, the barber was taken to the hospital where he was treated and is currently in stable condition. However, the man and his 13-year-old son fled the scene with the suspect still at-large.

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period," Detective Wallace Wyatt said. "Like I said, the disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him a part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. The father knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, 'I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.'"