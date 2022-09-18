On Thursday, September 15, Texas governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to the Vice President's Naval Observatory home in Washington, D.C. Dozens of people were stranded in the area, some carrying their belongings in trash bags. Their stay was temporary, however, as volunteers gathered to help find them placement.

Abbott took to social media to explain his actions. The 64-year-old wrote, "This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory in DC. VP Harris claims our border is “secure” & denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border."

Following this, he shared a press release statement with his 800,000 Twitter followers. "Our supposed Border Czar, VP Harris, has yet to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement. Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like D.C. until Biden & Harris do their jobs to secure the border," he wrote.

He, along with other Republican leaders, has been sending immigrants to Democratic cities for months in an attempt to protest Joe Biden's policies after seeing an increase in migrants at the southern border. Apparently, two bus loads did not satisfy the politician, as yesterday (September 17), he sent another 50 to Kamala Harris' residence.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

While the VP has not made any comments on the matter, President Joe Biden labeled the drop-offs as "simply wrong." It's un-American, it's reckless... We're working on making sure it's safe and orderly and humane. Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts," he said at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.