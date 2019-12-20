At just 20 years-old, Cap Gold has quickly taken over the Texas underground scene and amassed a significant following on a national level. Rapping through his signature gold grills, Cap first emerged with his 2018 single "High Class Fever," which picked up momentum at the beginning of this year, thanks in part to a viral music video that was featured on the 8th annual A3C Festival compilation series.

After a show-stealing performance at the 11th annual SXSW Takeover, Cap released the acclaimed video for his breakthrough single, "All In," which took him to new levels of success.

Cap is now entering into a new venture in his career with the first-annual GoldFest, taking place in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas on December 23rd. The Texas-based festival, which will be held at Paper Tiger, will be headlined by Cap Gold, 10K.Caash, and Blake. Tickets are on sale now and the event will be open to all ages. Click here to purchase your tickets now.

In conjunction with the announcement of GoldFest, Cap is sharing a new single entitled, "Ride Out."