Interesting news reported by CNN recently, an alligator was found in quite a predicament. Although alligators are known to populate the swamps and rivers of the southeastern United States, a local by the name of Erin Weaver spotted one swimming near her Houston home with an unusual head accessory. "It looked like a steak knife that was sticking out of his head," shared Weaver with CNN's affiliate KTRK. In the six years Weaver has lived there, she has never experienced any issues with the nearby alligators. None of them have ever acted aggressively or attacked the residents of her neighborhood. Moreover, along the years, they have even gone onto becoming welcomed guests in the neighborhood. Hence, upon realizing that somebody could stick a knife in the animal's stuck, Weaver felt a strong concern.

"I feel that somebody did this on purpose," she added. Furthermore, a Texas Wildlife agency was contacted and is expected to come check out the alligator sometime next week. In the meantime, both Weaver and her neighbors are acting as advocates for the injured creature. "I want to get help for this alligator. I don't want to see an alligator swimming around with a knife in its head and suffering," were the Texan's words. Luckily, alligators are resilient with thick skulls.