An AMBER Alert is no laughing matter, generally associated with the disappearance of a child in a given area. Yet Texas residents recently found themselves faced with a truly strange and darkly amusing development, having received an AMBER Alert about other than Chucky the Doll, as well as his alleged victim -- his son, Glen Ray (introduced in Seeds of Chucky) also a doll.

United Artists/Getty Images

KEN5 reports that the alert went so far as to include a description of the horror icon, who allegedly kidnapped his own child, listing Chucky as a 28-year-old with red/auburn hair, blue eyes, 3'1" tall, and sixteen pounds. To add to the absurdity, Chucky's race is listed as "other: doll." Whoever wrote the description certainly nailed the villain's signature look, correctly assessing that he was last seen with "blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt," and a huge -- emphasis on huge -- knife.

As for Glen, the unsettling Seed Of Chucky was listed as being 5 years old, 2'3", and a meager six pounds. Unlike his father, whose race is simply "doll," Glen is chronicled as "white."

After the bizarre AMBER Alert was emailed out on three separate occasions, the Texas Department of Public Safety stepped up to issue a statement of clarifications. Luckily, the situation was the result of a simple error, and not a disturbing infiltration of reality by dangerous horror icons. "This alert is a result of a test malfunction," explained a spokesperson for the Department. "We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again."

Clearly, the Texas Department of Public Safety has a few horror-buffs on hand. Sleep easy knowing that Chucky, as of this moment in time, remains dormant.