These last few months have been difficult for the Houston Texans as they have been looking for a solution to their quarterback problem. Deshaun Watson has been looking to leave the team for months now and the Texans have refused to trade him away. However, now the quarterback is wrapped up in sexual assault allegations, which makes the Texans situation even worse. As a result, they are looking for new quarterbacks to fill the void, and yet another name has been brought up.

According to the NFL Network, the Texans are now looking at acquiring Alex Smith who is a veteran around the league. He was recently let go by the Washington Football Team and bringing Smith in would certainly add some depth to the roster.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Smith made a triumphant return to football last season following a brutal leg injury that almost killed him. Smith showed some great signs last season although it's clear the Washington Football Team would prefer to go in a much different direction, moving forward.

There is no guarantee that Smith will be added to the roster although with the Watson drama going around, he could be a solid pick-up. With NFL free agency in full swing, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

[Via]