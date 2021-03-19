Ever since Deshaun Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans a few months ago, it became quite clear that the team needed to move forward and come up with a plan for the future. You can't win in the NFL without an elite quarterback and while these players are hard to come by, the Texans are at least trying to get some depth at the QB position.

Recently, the team decided to sign Tyrod Taylor to a one-year contract, and at this point, it seems like he would be the most obvious choice to be the starting quarterback given his experience. Now, however, the Texans have made yet another move, except this time around they are going after the likes of Ryan Finley. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bengals and Texans recently agreed to the deal.

This move comes in the midst of the numerous sexual assault allegations that are being brought up against Watson. Watson is being sued by seven women and it appears as though two more could be coming forward. This is a tricky situation for the Texans, who were already dealing with Watson's desires to leave the team.

Over the course of the coming weeks, the Texans are expected to make more moves, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest information.

