Last night was huge for the Houston Texans as they proved to the football world just how good they are. Deshaun Watson has been touted as an elite quarterback and pundits wanted to see how he would do against someone like Tom Brady. In the end, the Texans won the game by a score of 28-22 and Watson was phenomenal. As of right now, the Texans are first place in the AFC South and seem to have a stranglehold on the division which is something many people predicted to start the year.

Prior to yesterday's game, the Texans' defensive core was being heavily scrutinized due to their pre-game attire. As you can see in the video below, the team's linebackers came into the stadium dressed like a SWAT team. It's a pretty badass sight to see but some felt as though it was a little too heavy-handed and that the Patriots would make them pay.

Of course, the Texans linebackers came out on top which shows just how great this whole gimmick was. Brady was rendered useless for the first half of the game and the LB squad had a lot to do with that. Typically, these gimmicks don't work out very well but last night was the odd example of it paying off and we're here for it.

If the Texans and Patriots meet again in the playoffs, we're excited to see what the linebackers have in store for next time.