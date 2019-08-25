According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Houston Texans will be without their starting running back Lamar Miller for the duration of the 2019 NFL Season. MRI scans have shown up positive indicating a torn ACL, which by today's standards calls for a gestation period of at least one full year on the sidelines.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Miller picked up the knock in a preseason matchup with the Dallas Cowboys last night. Maliek Collins drove to intercept his route, landing right upon Miller's left knee. He then winced in pain for a short while before being carted off by the team medics.

"It's very difficult to lose a guy like Lamar, for a lot of reasons. He's a great pro. He's just an awesome guy in the locker room," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said during the post-game press conference

Miller's injury is a big loss for Texans' title hopes in 2019. Thankfully, management did bring in Duke Johnson in the hopes of featuring him in a two-back platoon with Lamar Miller. In view of Miller's expiring contract and his injury setback, the player who replaced him in Saturday's game, Taiwan Jones, will likely garner a closer inspection by the coaching staff. Here's to hoping Miller takes to his physio regimen like a champ.

