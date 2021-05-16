Houston Texans coach David Culley refused to answer whether he expects quarterback Deshaun Watson to attend the team's offseason workouts, when asked by reporters, Saturday. Watson is facing 22 lawsuits that allege he committed sexual assault and misconduct.

"We have nothing to say about that situation at this time," Culley said Saturday, according to ESPN. "[Texans chairman Cal McNair] and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation. I think when [general manager Nick Caserio] was on not long ago, he also mentioned that the legal process was in effect right now and we're going to respect that and go from there."



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Watson has also previously requested a trade from the Texans, but any moves on that front stalled amidst the pending lawsuits.

Culley last spoke with the media on March 11, before the allegations against Watson broke. At that time, he sounded optimistic about Watson's future with the organization.

"He is our quarterback," Culley said at the time. "He's the only guy we got under contract at this time, right now."

He added that the Texans were "very committed to Deshaun."

The NFL is currently conducting an investigation into Watson.

