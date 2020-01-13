One of the most impressive comebacks in NFL history went down yesterday. After going down 24-0 early in the second quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs exploded for 41 unanswered points en-route to a 51-31 victory against the Houston Texans. The Texans were in the driver's seat for the entire first quarter but they weren't able to sustain their offensive outburst. Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was an absolute monster as he threw for five touchdowns. Overall, it was an insanely entertaining game that featured twists and turns at every single juncture.

As you can imagine, the social media reactions to this collapse were quite intense. Texans fans went through a comeback of their own last weekend as their team overcame a 16-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. The fashion in which they lost the lead against the Kansas City Chiefs was much more epic and unexpected. Considering what happened last weekend, NFL fans were quick to make fun of the Texans and their pain.

Moving forward, the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game. Many fans are expecting the Chiefs to move onto the Super Bowl as they have been the AFC's most dominant team, aside from the Baltimore Ravens who are now eliminated.