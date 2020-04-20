If you identify as a male, you may have been cursed from the start because, according to a new study, the coronavirus may linger in your testicles.

As reported by the New York Post, new research studies seemingly prove that men are more prone to catching COVID-19 due to their genitalia.

In an attempt to find new information on the gender disparity of COVID-19, researchers in Mumbai, India tracked the recovery of sixty-eight coronavirus patients, noting that men have been hit harder by the virus. Upon further discovery, it was found that the virus is attracted to a protein that is present in the testicles in high volume.

Dr. Aditi Shastri is behind the study, an oncologist at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.



The protein, known as ACE2, is present in the lungs, GI tract, the heart, and testicles. Dr. Shastri believes that, since the testicles are walled off from the immune system, the virus could live longer when attached to proteins there.

"These observations demonstrate that male subjects have delayed viral clearance," said the researcher.

It has been reported that female patients are healing at a quicker pace than males and, in New York City, Italy, and South Korea, men are dying at higher rates than women.

While you shouldn't be taking any drastic measures after reading this, we encourage you to stay up-to-date on all new developments pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.

