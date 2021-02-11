A story that has taken over much of this month's meme fodder, Tessica Brown has finally removed the Gorilla Glue from her hair.

After running out of her usual hair adhesive, Tessica had the not-so-bright idea of getting her hair set with Gorilla Glue and, if you've been following the story, you know that she hasn't been able to remove the glue from her hair for weeks. While the move was silly, Tessica has seen her fifteen minutes of fame extended as her Instagram account was verified, she gained nearly one million followers, and she got a free offer from a plastic surgeon to remove the mess she created. At last, Gorilla Glue Lady no longer has Gorilla Glue in her hair.

Capturing the procedure on video, Tessica Brown's scalp can finally breathe as Dr. Michael Obeng performed the $12,000 procedure free of charge, helping out the viral lady. It took approximately four hours and, as you can see, she even managed to keep some of her hair!

Brown has been keeping people on her journey towards her glue removal procedure, trying multiple at-home remedies and even taking a trip to the ER, which prompted her to consider suing Gorilla Glue for a lack of better instructions on their products.

If you're curious, check out the video of Tessica having her hair fixed above. Free at last!

[via]