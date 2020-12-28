Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets has been having a phenomenal start to the season as he scored 44 points in the team's season opener, all while cementing himself as a starting point guard in the NBA. Despite his performances, the Hornets got off to a 0-2 start although last night, they picked up their first win against the Brooklyn Nets, who are arguably a top 3 team in the entire NBA. Rozier scored 19 points and rookie LaMelo Ball had a solid night, as well.

Of course, the biggest play of the night was when LaMelo sent a blistering pass to Rozier who then dunked over Kevin Durant. The play was all over social media and after the game, Rozier took to Instagram where he offered some lighthearted trolling. In the post below, Rozier posted the dunk saying "Great first win. Let’s go body for body" with the location reading "UPTOP."

Rozier and the Hornets have every reason to be excited as defeating the Nets is no easy task. The Nets have shown themselves to be one of the best teams in the entire NBA and if the Hornets can hold their own against them, then there is certainly some potential there.

Moving forward, the Hornets will have yet another tough opponent on Wednesday, as they take on the Dallas Mavericks.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images