In a recent interview with The Independent, famed director Terry Gilliam made controversial comments about the #MeToo movement and more.

"Yeah, I said #MeToo is a witch hunt," Gilliam tells the publication. "I really feel like there were a lot of people, decent people, or mildly irritating people, who were getting hammered. That's wrong. I don't like mob mentality. These were ambitious adults."

Later, Gilliam tells the story of a "well-known actress" who tried to land a role in one of Gilliam's films. "'What do I have to do to get in your film, Terry?'" Gilliam says. "I don't understand why people behave as if this hasn't been going on as long as there have been powerful people. I understand that men have had more power longer, but I'm tired, as a white male, for being blamed for everything that is wrong with the world."

These most recent comments come just weeks after Gilliam told IndieWire that he thinks Black Panther is "utter bullshit." He also added, "I think the people who made it have never been to Africa. They went and got some stylist for some African pattern fabrics and things. But I just I hated that movie, partly because the media were going on about the importance of bullshit."

The interviews were done to promote Gilliam's newest film, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.