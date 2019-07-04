Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has never had a problem sharing intimate details of his life with fans. The actor was met with both support and ridicule when he admitted to being sexually assaulted by a male agent back in 2016. "The assault lasted only minutes, but what he was effectively telling me while he held my genitals in his hand, was that he held the power,” Crews stated. “That he was in control.”

The Michigan native also has been candid about his previous addiction to pornography and how he overcame his obsession. Crews once again spoke about his battle with his porn addiction when he sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and was asked when he realized that pornography had become a problem. "When my wife walked out," Crews said. "She was like, 'I'm done with you,' and it was something...the porn use led to me being unfaithful years earlier. What happened was, after years of hiding and not saying anything, she confronted me."

He continued, "She was like, 'What is it that I don't know about you Terry Crews?' And I told her. She was like, 'That's it. I'm out.' I was like, 'Then go on, bye!' Then what happened [was], I was literally thinking, ‘It’s her. It’s her fault,' but then I realized, it was me. And all of a sudden, I knew I had to change.” The actor had a friend who told him it was time that he got better for himself, and that's when Crews decided to go to rehab."It was a stronghold, but I thank God I'm out of it."

"You learn that you’ve learned a lot of wrong things," he said of what he took away from time in treatment. "I learned to correct them. Now, my wife and I are better than ever. We’re back together. Super strong and it’s wild because you can’t keep secrets in a relationship. You can’t do it."