If there is someone who knows how to make himself trend online unintentionally, it is Terry Crews. The actor has often faced off with the public over his comments and tweets, and on Wednesday (September 1), he did not disappoint. Crews has spoken out against Cancel Culture and has made a few controversial statements about the Black community, and this time around, he's targeting a Black culture favorite: the cookout.

It is unclear what prompted Crews to share this particular thought with the masses, but the message seemed to suggest that he isn't brainwashed as he used a reference often associated with cult leader Jim Jones.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

"The best thing about being uninvited to the cookout... Is you never drank the koolaid," the America's Got Talent host tweeted. Unsurprisingly, the internet came in with a vengeance, particularly Black social media users who told him—in so many words—that his tweet was unwarranted and inappropriate. Crews hasn't followed up his remarks, but that hasn't stopped critics from letting their voices be heard.

It was around this time last year when Crews caused a similar stir. A Twitter user suggested that Kanye West's 2020 tweet would cause "Black Twitter" to refer to him as a "c*on," and Crews jumped in the conversation by saying, "You are not officially Black and successful until they do."

Check out Terry Crews's tweet, along with a few reactions, below.