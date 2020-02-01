He made it clear that he wasn't concerned with anyone's opinion other than his wife's, but Terry Crews has returned to social media to double back on his recent statements. If you have missed out on this one, recently Gabrielle Union alleged that she was the victim of racist practices while employed by America's Got Talent. An investigation into her accusations was launched, and many of her famous friends stepped forward publicly to lend their support.



Terry Crews, however, sat down for an interview and shared that during his stint with the program, he wasn't aware of anything like what Gabrielle experienced. He talked about how wonderful his time was and that was that. The actor was accused of being tone-deaf to not only Gabrielle but what black women may endure in workplaces worldwide, especially when black women supported him when he revealed he was a #MeToo victim. Following the backlash, Terry made it clear that the only woman he's concerned about is his wife—not his daughters, his sisters, his mother or anyone else.

If that initial backlash was heavy on Terry, the second go-round came in like a tsunami. Now, it seems as if Crews has had a change of heart, and he's issued a formal explanation and apology to Gabrielle via Twitter. "I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 'acknowledge the pain of other people,' Crews penned. "Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say."

He added that he didn't see things from someone else's perspective and then tweeted directly to Gabrielle. The actor told her that his intention wasn't to dismiss her. " I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace," Crews wrote.

On behalf of his wife, Dwyane Wade tweeted a brief reponse: "Someone please take @terrycrews phone."