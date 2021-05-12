While the industry of adult films continues to thrive, Terry Crews has opened up about the dark reality he faced while struggling with his addiction to porn. The actor has been on a mission to "defund PornHub" and other adult entertainment platforms over the past few months which haven't necessarily been met with warm reception. In fact, his call to boycott the legendary Magic City in Atlanta led to further backlash from the hip-hop community.



Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews discussed Terry's struggles with porn addiction and the effect it had on their family. Crews explained to PEOPLE how his own addiction -- which is discussed in-depth in Terry and Rebecca's new book Stronger Together -- nearly tore their family apart.

"We discovered there was a whole industry around this problem because porn has become the new drug," said Rebecca. "It's become the new addiction."

As for Terry, he explained that his stature as a famous person ultimately turned the situation worse and enabled his addiction even further. "Success is the warmest place to hide," he explained of how his status prevented him from seeking help. "Fame made it worse! Hollywood didn't care. It still doesn't care if you lose your family. It happens every day."

