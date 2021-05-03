Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are embroiled in some heavy drama right now as the former wants off the team. After the Packers drafted Rodgers' replacement last season, it was obvious that the writing was on the wall from the beginning, however, the team remains hopeful that they can work something out. As far as Rodgers is concerned, however, it seems like he is officially done with the green and yellow.

Former quarterback Terry Bradshaw was a guest on WFAN's Moose and Maggie Show, and during the interview, he completely ripped Rodgers for his actions. In fact, Bradshaw harkened back to his own career and how he handled a similar situation.

“Him being that upset shows me how weak he is,” Bradshaw said per ClutchPoints. “Who the hell cares who you draft? He’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year at No. 1? And for him to be upset, my god, I don’t understand that. Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone No. 1, Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round – I had them coming at me from all angles. I embraced it, because when we went to practice, I wasn’t worried about those guys. They didn’t scare me a bit. So I don’t understand why he’s so upset at Green Bay.”

Numerous other media members have been critical of Rodgers although there are certainly some fans who are on his side. After all, he is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game and he's never truly had the roster to capitalize on his talent.

