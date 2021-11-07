NFL legend Terry Bradshaw called out Greenbay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for not being vaccinated for COVID-19, despite claiming that he was "immunized," during Fox's pregame show, Sunday.

“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice. It would have been nice if he had just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie,” Bradshaw said on the program. “Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. I understand ‘immunized,’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19.



Chris Graythen / Getty Images

News of Rodgers' vaccination status became public when the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19, last week.

The public had believed him to be vaccinated because of a statement he made in August claiming to be "immunized."

“I’m not going to judge those guys [unvaccinated players],” Rodgers added at the time. “There’s guys that have been vaccinated that have contracted COVID, so it’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

Rodgers will miss the Packers' matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday afternoon. The team's 2020 first-round pick, Jordan Love, will start at quarterback in Rodgers' place.

