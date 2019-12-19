Instead of renting out a hall or luxurious space, Terrence J was generous enough to use his lovely home to host the ultimate Christmas party accompanied endless Tequila PATRÓN drinks and co-hosted by his friend, Teyana Taylor. The impressive guest list included Meek Mill, OT Genasis, Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz, Larsa Pippen, Karen Civil and many more.

By the looks of the many photos shared to Terrence's Instagram the theme was Ugly Christmas sweater and no one came up short since all acts rocked their most colourful red and green looks. "Me @teyanataylor @jryanjl & @kodaklens thru an ugly Christmas sweater party in my living room last night that turned into Project X. Thank you @Patron @wifeoftheparty and everyone that pulled up. Legendary vibrations!" Terrence captioned one set of images.

Another caption he shared details his "five tips" for throwing the ultimate party. "5. Good food, 4. Good drank, 3. Good music, 2. Invite good people, 1. Be a good person ***if that doesn’t work DM me & I’ll come save ur party 😂."

"I feel like Terrence J’s holiday party escalated really quickly ... like he invited hella people not expecting them to come & EVERYONE showed up with extra people. Diddy was crowd surfing! meek was free styling over a Luther Vandross instrumental...LIT," one user wrote on Twitter. Peep a clip of Meek freestyling drunk below.