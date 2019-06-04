Former Kentucky Wildcats star Terrence Jones is currently playing for TNT KaTropa in the Philippines Basketball Association and, judging by the video footage that surfaced today, that league is more like the WWE than the NBA.

During TNT's recent game against the Phoenix Pulse in PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Jones was involved in a physical altercation with the Pulse's Calvin Abueva, which included some shoves, a low blow, an elbow to the face, celebratory dances, and a vicious clothesline to Jones' throat... all while Young Joc's "It's Goin Down" and Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady" played over the PA system.

Jones, selected 18th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2012 NBA Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Rockets. He rejoined the team on a couple of 10-day contracts in February, but has been playing overseas since those deals expired.

Check out the chaotic footage from Jones' recent PBA game below.