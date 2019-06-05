Empire star Terrence Howard's found himself in trouble with the federal government. According to The Blast, Howard is currently under criminal investigation for criminal tax evasion. Police are looking into possible tax-related crimes committed by the actor and his third wife Mira Howard, who he got re-engaged to in December after getting a divorce, as well as her company, Mira Bridges Inc. The case is in the hands of the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the investigation is still ongoing. The couple found out they were under investigation on May 20th. A spokesperson for the Attorney's Office said, “Our office can neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation."



The State of California Franchise Tax Board hit Howard with a tax lien earlier this year for a total of $143,538.61. The tax lien stems from taxes he allegedly owed in 2010 as well as interest and penalties for the delay in payment. He was warned that his property and assets could be seized if he didn't clear his debt.

In other news, Howard and his Empire co-star, Taraji P. Henson tried to petition to bring their controversial castmate, Jussie Smollett, back onto the show for the final season. Reports emerged yesterday claiming that the writers were going to bring him back for the second half of the season. Lee Daniels took to Twitter to slam those rumors.