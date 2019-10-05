First Nicki Minaj claimed she was going to retire then Terrence Howard said he's quitting acting and they've both turned out to be lies. The Empire actor said he would no longer pretend to be someone else after the final season of the Fox series but now it seems as though things have changed. Reports detail how the 50-year-old will star in Triumph, a true story about a teen with mild cerebral palsy who dreams of becoming a wrestler.

"I’m proud to be a part of this important film, 'Triumph,' which highlights virtues such as sacrifice, perseverance, and the infinite strength of the human spirit; overcoming adversity while promoting anti-bullying, and inclusivity for young people with disabilities. My family and I are honored to support the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation with this film," Terrence stated.



Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“I’ve spent 37 years pretending to be people… I think it’s time just to be Terry for a while," Terrence said when he thought he would act no more. “We are the only creatures in the universe that spend our day watching each other with all our great potential… I think I would like to spend the rest of my life doing something better for humanity, utilizing my brain for something other than memorizing someone's lines."