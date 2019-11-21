Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens made an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday morning, where he called out co-host Stephen A. Smith for the way he has criticized Colin Kaepernick. In doing so, T.O. told Smith that his co-host, Max Kellerman, who has supported Kaepernick's actions, "seems blacker" than Smith right now.

As seen in the video clip embedded below, Smith didn't take those words lightly.

Earlier this week Smith expressed his belief that Kaepernick wants to be a martyr more than he wants to get back on the football field. Smith received plenty of backlash for his stance, which included a text from Owens that likely led to his appearance on Thursday's program.

Smith addressed the critics on Tuesday and he made a point to call out T.O. (H/T USA Today).

"T.O. sends me a damn text just now. T.O.! How many times have I come to the defense of Terrell Owens? OK? How many times have I talked about how unfairly he has been maligned? How people have insulted him? How this man deserved to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer? But by the way, T.O. wasn't asking to go to the Hall of Fame ceremony or anything like that. T.O. — Terrell Owens ... was maligned unnecessarily and unfairly, and I pointed that out."

Smith also hopped on twitter after Thursday's show to further address the T.O. situation, saying that he never asked for him to be on the show in the first place.