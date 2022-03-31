Terrell Owens is a legendary wide receiver` who is currently 48 years old. Owens is already in the Hall of Fame, although over the past few years, he has contemplated a return to the field. Owens claims that he can still run with the best of them and that he would still be able to contribute at a very high level.

As would imagine, there aren't any NFL teams looking at Owens right now, and traveling to Canada seems pretty out of the question. With that in mind, it appears as though Owens has gone beyond the NFL, and is now exploring an opportunity that would see him play with the likes of Johnny Manziel.

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

In a report from Reuters, it was revealed that Owens is going to be joining the Fan-Controlled Football League, which means his routes will be determined by those watching the games. Owens is set to play for the Zappers, which is the organization Manziel will be with. Needless to say, we will get to see Owens play professionally again, which is huge news for all of the football lovers out there.

It remains to be seen how well Owens will fair in this league. However, there is no doubt that his presence in the league is exciting, nonetheless.

