Get ya popcorn ready!

Former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens are currently engaged in a war of words, stemming from McNabb's comments in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Master Tes. In short, McNabb says T.O. was a "major distraction" and he blames the Hall of Fame wide receiver for breaking the Eagles up.

Now, Terrell Owens has entered the chat.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Owens took to twitter last night to respond to McNabb's criticism, and boy did he have plenty to say. In addition to calling McNabb a joke, T.O blamed the "jealous ass" QB for being the reason he didn't return to the Eagles. He also threatened to expose McNabb for engaging in unsavory activities at his parties.

"Let me know when u want to hear the truth!! Did u ask him about those DUIs and what he was doing at the parties I threw at my house during “our time” in Philly?!! Hmmm Don’t worry, I’ll tell ya!!"

Check out Owens' twitter rant below, and stay tuned because there will surely be more to come.