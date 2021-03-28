Legendary NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens shared pictures of a terrifying car crash he was involved in on Saturday. Judging from the pictures, he appears lucky to have walked away unscathed, something he thanked God for in an Instagram post.

“I was on my way home but this is.. HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and.. HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY,” Owens wrote in the caption of his post. “Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day. God is Good.”

Based on the photos, Owens appears to have rear-ended the other car, resulting in significant damage to the front of his vehicle.



Earlier in the weekend, Owens shared videos of himself on his Instagram story in an Audi Q8 55 TSI.

Owens played in the NFL for 16 years and is widely considered one of the greatest receivers of all-time. Despite being a Hall-of-Famer, Owens recently told Newsday’s Bob Glauber that he refuses to attend any ceremonies in Canton, Ohio: “This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens explained. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson got in [on the first ballot]. This has nothing to do with Calvin himself. The guy was a beast. But there’s no justification when you have [receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne] that have done equal or greater things.”



