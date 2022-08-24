Terrell Owens was an incredible wide receiver during his prime in the NFL. In the eyes of some fans, he is a top-five receiver of all time, and he could be considered top-three depending on who you ask. Even at the age of 48, Owens has shown an interest in playing in the NFL again, and he has made it clear that he is still fast enough to play in the league.

In fact, Owens recently decided to race two wide receivers in the Fan-Controlled Football League, to show just how fast he really is. The two receivers were Andrew Jamiel and a man named James Harden, who is not the infamous NBA star.

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

TMZ was able to get ahold of the footage from the race, and as you will see down below, it was immensely impressive with Owens winning the race. On top of this, his 40-yard dash time was a cool 4.5 seconds which is very good when you consider how Owens is 48 years old. That is amazing speed for someone of any age, and if you are a football team in need of a wide receiver, you can't help but consider Owens for the role, at this point.

It remains to be seen if Owens will ever get another professional football opportunity, but if he does, it will certainly lead to a whole lot of entertainment.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the NFL world.

[Via]