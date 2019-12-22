mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Terrace Martin Taps Arin Ray & Elena Pinderhughes For "Beige"

Milca P.
December 22, 2019 04:54
67 Views
00
0
Sounds Of Crenshaw / EMPIRESounds Of Crenshaw / EMPIRE
Sounds Of Crenshaw / EMPIRE

Beige
Terrace Martin, Arin Ray & Elena Pinderhughes

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Terrace Martin comes through in the clutch.


Terrace Martin is still busy crafting the Sounds Of Crenshaw. As he does so, he adds onto the catalog with his newest "Beige" entry. This time around, the producer and instrumentalist taps on the talents of jazz vocalist Elena Pinderhughes and crooner Arin Ray to deliver on a smooth new selection on the cut as the two voices come together to weave the tale of failing love.

It makes for a refreshing delivery from Martin as he attaches the new track a monochromatic clip that finds an unidentified young couple disconnected from one another as they continue to feed into their phones.

Quotable Lyrics

Love don’t have to be so hard
tell me how’d we get this far
love don’t have to be so hard
let down your guard

Terrace Martin
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  67
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Terrace Martin Arin Ray Elena Pinderhughes Songs new music Soul new songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Terrace Martin Taps Arin Ray & Elena Pinderhughes For "Beige"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject