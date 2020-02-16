Terrace Martin Makes New Delivery With "Lies"

Terrace Martin has certainly been keeping busy this season.

After debuting last year's Northside of Linden, Westside of Slauson collaborative effort Salaam Remi last year, Martin has been diligent in adequately teasing his forthcoming sixth studio album by dropping off a slew of loose releases.

Previously, we have been gifted with cuts that include the Buddy and Rose Gold-assisted "Trail Mix," "Beige, "featuring Arin Ray and Elena Pinderhighes, and Martin's "All I Own." Now, he keeps things going with "Lies." On the cut, Terrace keeps the lyrics simply, naturally opting to focus on intricate instrumentation to bring the cut to life. Dig in below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m so sick of your lies

Why do you always lie?

I think you just love to lie

All the time

Lie all the time