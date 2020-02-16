mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Terrace Martin Makes New Delivery With "Lies"

Milca P.
February 16, 2020 07:09
1 View
00
0
Terrace MartinTerrace Martin
Terrace Martin

Lies
Terrace Martin

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to Terrace's latest.


Terrace Martin has certainly been keeping busy this season. 

After debuting last year's  Northside of Linden, Westside of Slauson collaborative effort Salaam Remi last year, Martin has been diligent in adequately teasing his forthcoming sixth studio album by dropping off a slew of loose releases.

Previously, we have been gifted with cuts that include the Buddy and Rose Gold-assisted "Trail Mix," "Beige, "featuring Arin Ray and Elena Pinderhighes, and Martin's "All I Own." Now, he keeps things going with "Lies." On the cut, Terrace keeps the lyrics simply, naturally opting to focus on intricate instrumentation to bring the cut to life. Dig in below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m so sick of your lies
Why do you always lie?
I think you just love to lie
All the time
Lie all the time

Terrace Martin
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Terrace Martin new music new song Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Terrace Martin Makes New Delivery With "Lies"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject