Terrace Martin Highlights The Sounds Of Crenshaw On "Village Days"

The essence of Los Angeles has been captured on wax on so many different occasions but Terrace Martin is putting his own spin on it. The acclaimed Los Angeles-based musician and producer returned with his new project, The Sounds Of Crenshaw Presents: Village Days. The artist brings aboard a slew of collaborators over the course of seven-tracks that bring the rugged West Coast hip-hop sound with elements of jazz and other influences over the course of 28 minutes. 9th Wonder and Marlon M. Williams hold co-production credits while artists like Nick Grant, Kent Jamz, Alex Isley, Rexx Life Raj, Dinner Party, and more provide assistance across the tracklist.

Check out Terrace Martin's brand new project, The Sounds Of Crenshaw Presents: Village Days. I promise you won't be disappointed