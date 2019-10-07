mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Terrace Martin Debuts "All I Own" Track

Milca P.
October 06, 2019 21:20
All I Own
Terrace Martin

Terrace Martin shares a new track.


Taking a break from the heavy lifting that he's been doing behind the scenes, Terrace Martin shares his newest solo outing, delivering on his "All I Own" track.

The new selection comes attached to a monochromatic video co-directed by Martin and Avo John as he captures a POV perspective of hhis native Crenshaw as viewers get a look at Los Angeles natives while Terrace's voice scores the video.

There's a chance that the new track could signal towards a full-length pouting from the hyphenate. It'd be a welcome addition to this year's catalog as he's hosted his fair share of collaborative efforts in recent times. Until then, get into "All I Own" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Have a drink
Even though I shouldn't
The liquor fuels my evil thoughts

Terrace Martin
Terrace Martin new music all i own Songs crenshaw
