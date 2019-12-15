mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Termanology Shares New Album "Vintage Horns"

December 15, 2019
Vintage Horns
Termanology

Termanology drops a new project.


Termanology has returned to drop off his 38th studio album, delivering on his Vintage Horns effort. This time around, the New England veteran is relying on production from a stacked lineup that includes Statik Selektah, Nef, Conductor Williams, God Bless Beatz, Shortfyuz, and Oh No. As for additional voices, notable looks come from 38 Spesh, Ras Kass, Wais P, and Kota The Friend among others.

The project lasts for 14 tracks total and continues to display the stamina behind Term's run as it arrives just three months after he unleashed a collaborative outing with Dame Grease via their Set In Stone project. 

Dive into Vintage Horns below.

 

