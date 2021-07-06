Termanology & Statik Selektah Reunite On "1982: The Summer EP"

Termanology and Statik Selektah never disappoint when they join forces. The rapper and producer formally introduced themselves in 2010 with the release of 1982. Though they've released a few projects together since then, they've also been heavily grinding away on their own efforts.

For the 4th of July, Term and Statik came through with a quick EP titled, 1982: The Summer EP. The three-track effort is short but packed with features. Bun B and C-Sharp collide with Statik and Termanology on "Stay Fly." Meanwhile, Skyzoo and Jared Evan assist in bringing the Tri-State heat on "Summer In New York." Additionally, Statik and Termanology also get some assistance from Mia Jae and Sammy Adams for "Close To Me."

The smooth three-track EP is necessary to have in rotation this summer. Check it out below.