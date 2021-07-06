mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Termanology & Statik Selektah Reunite On "1982: The Summer EP"

Aron A.
July 05, 2021 21:31
1982: The Summer EP
Termanology & Statik Selektah

Termanology and Statik Selektah unveil their new EP with features from Bun B, Skyzoo, and more.


Termanology and Statik Selektah never disappoint when they join forces. The rapper and producer formally introduced themselves in 2010 with the release of 1982. Though they've released a few projects together since then, they've also been heavily grinding away on their own efforts. 

For the 4th of July, Term and Statik came through with a quick EP titled, 1982: The Summer EP. The three-track effort is short but packed with features. Bun B and C-Sharp collide with Statik and Termanology on "Stay Fly." Meanwhile, Skyzoo and Jared Evan assist in bringing the Tri-State heat on "Summer In New York." Additionally, Statik and Termanology also get some assistance from Mia Jae and Sammy Adams for "Close To Me."

The smooth three-track EP is necessary to have in rotation this summer. Check it out below. 

